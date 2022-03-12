Llewellyn made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Evbuomwan also had six assists.
Ethan Wright had 12 points and six rebounds for Princeton (23-5). Matt Allocco added six rebounds.
Dean Noll had 13 points for the Big Red (15-11). Sarju Patel added 13 points. Nazir Williams had 12 points.
