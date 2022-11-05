Princeton holds off Dartmouth 17-14 to reach 8-0

PRINCETON, N.J. — Ja’Derris Carr and Blake Stenstrom ran for touchdowns in the first quarter and Princeton finally reached 8-0 by turning back Dartmouth 17-14 on Saturday.

The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 Ivy League) lost to the Big Green (2-6, 1-4), co-champions the last two seasons, the last two times they had the opportunity to improve to 8-0. Princeton was 7-0 three times in 43 years before reaching — and now surpassing that — for the fifth-straight season.