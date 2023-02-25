Princeton holds off Harvard to stay in hunt for Ivy crown

The Tigers (18-8, 9-4 Ivy League) maintained pace at the top of the league with Yale and Pennsylvania each 9-4. Princeton hosts Penn on March 4.

Princeton built a 37-24 halftime lead with the help of a 14-4 run over four minutes and led the entire second half. Harvard (14-13, 5-8) used a 13-2 run to draw within 51-49 with 5:06 left on Nelson’s layup but couldn’t push past.