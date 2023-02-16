Princeton hosts Brown following Lilly's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brown Bears (13-10, 6-4 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (16-7, 7-3 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Princeton Tigers after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points in Brown’s 80-66 victory over the Cornell Big Red. The Tigers have gone 8-2 in home games. Princeton ranks second in the Ivy League with 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 18.0.

The Bears have gone 6-4 against Ivy League opponents. Brown ranks third in the Ivy League with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Paxson Wojcik averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tosan Evbuomwan is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Lilly is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bears. Wojcik is averaging 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

