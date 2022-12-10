Princeton hosts Ruth and Monmouth

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monmouth Hawks (1-8) at Princeton Tigers (7-2) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -16; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces the Princeton Tigers after Myles Ruth scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 76-69 win against the Manhattan Jaspers. The Tigers have gone 2-1 at home. Princeton has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 1-6 on the road. Monmouth is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tosan Evbuomwan is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Princeton.

Myles Foster is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds for Monmouth.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article