Columbia (7-16, 2-7) vs. Princeton (14-8, 6-3)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton looks for its fifth straight win over Columbia at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The last victory for the Lions at Princeton was a 53-52 win on Feb. 7, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Gabe Stefanini is averaging 13.9 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Lions. Quinton Adlesh is also a big contributor, putting up 13.9 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Devin Cannady, who is averaging 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tigers have given up just 64.3 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 75 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Stefanini has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lions have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Princeton has 33 assists on 77 field goals (42.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Columbia has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Princeton has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.

