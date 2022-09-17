Princeton opens with 39-14 victory over Stetson

DELAND, Fla. — Blake Stenstrom threw two touchdown passes to Andrei Iosivas, Ryan Butler ran for two scores, and Princeton opened its season with a 39-14 victory over Stetson on Saturday.
Stenstrom completed 23 of 33 passes for 256 yards. His scoring tosses to Iosivas were 5 yards and 10 yards, both in the second quarter. Iosivas had six receptions for 84 yards.
Brady Meitz was 23-of-35 passing for 253 yards and both touchdowns for the Hatters (2-1). He connected with Michael Carley for 60 yards to open the scoring and hit Nazeviah Burris for a 49-yard score in the second quarter.
