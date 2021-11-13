Llewellyn had nine rebounds, three assists and four 3-pointers in eight attempts. Ryan Langborg had 13 points and Tosan Evbuomwan scored 12 for the Tigers (2-0).
Couisnard led South Carolina (1-1) with 17 points. Erik Stevenson had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists but missed all 10 of his 3-point tries. Wildens Leveque added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
South Carolina led 33-23 at halftime, then Princeton opened the second half with a 10-0 run to tie it. After five lead changes in the next seven minutes, a 3-pointer by Zach Martini gave Princeton a four-point lead. South Carolina did not close to within one possession until the final minute.
Princeton will play Minnesota in the championship game on Sunday. Minnesota defeated Western Kentucky 73-69 in the earlier game Friday night.
