Princeton started on its 25 and converted twice on fourth down before Sexton’s kick.
Collin Eaddy converted one of the fourth downs and also had three short scoring runs in the second half. Sexton also had field goals of 21- and 46-yards in the first half.
Cole Smith was 27 of 41 for Princeton (4-0) for 282 yards with a two-point conversion pass to tie the game and an 18-yard strike on fourth-and-6 from the Monmouth 39.
Tony Muskett, 25-of-34 for 181 yards, threw a pair of first-half touchdowns for the Hawks (3-3).
___
