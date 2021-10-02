Princeton held Columbia (2-1, 0-1) to a three-and-out, and with 2:26 remaining, Eaddy broke a tackle in the backfield and then ran 17 yards for a touchdown. A senior, Eaddy has 20 career touchdowns.
Princeton built a 10-0 lead at halftime, the first points coming on Jeffrey Sexton’s career-long 42-yard field goal with 4:47 left in the first quarter.
Later, the Tigers made it 10-0 when Ja’Derris Carr rushed in from the 1-yard line for his first career touchdown. In the third, the Lions’ Joe Greene threw a 19-yard touchdown to Luke Painton to reduce the deficit.
Greene threw for 171 yards.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25