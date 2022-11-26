Princeton takes on Northeastern

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northeastern Huskies (1-4) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-2) London; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -7.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Princeton Tigers square off against the Northeastern Huskies in London, United Kingdom. The Tigers have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Princeton ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 12.8 assists per game led by Tosan Evbuomwan averaging 4.0.

The Huskies are 1-4 in non-conference play. Northeastern is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evbuomwan is shooting 55.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Matt Allocco is averaging 14.2 points for Princeton.

Coleman Stucke is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11 points. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for Northeastern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article