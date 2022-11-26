Princeton takes on Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (1-4) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-2)
The Huskies are 1-4 in non-conference play. Northeastern is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Evbuomwan is shooting 55.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Matt Allocco is averaging 14.2 points for Princeton.
Coleman Stucke is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11 points. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for Northeastern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.