Princeton visits UMBC after Kellman's 20-point showing

UMBC finished 18-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Retrievers averaged 12.4 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the UMBC Retrievers after Keeshawn Kellman scored 20 points in Princeton’s 74-73 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

Princeton finished 23-7 overall with an 8-4 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.