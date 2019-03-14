No. 3 seed Princeton (16-11, 8-6) vs. No. 2 seed Yale (20-7, 10-4)

Ivy League Conference Tourney Semifinals, John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Yale is set to face Princeton with a spot in the Ivy League championship game up for grabs. Yale won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played each other on March 9, when the Bulldogs shot 47.5 percent from the field while limiting Princeton to just 37.5 percent en route to an 81-59 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Miye Oni is putting up 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Jordan Bruner has complemented Oni and is maintaining an average of 10.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Tigers are led by Myles Stephens, who is averaging 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.

MIGHTY MYLES: Stephens has connected on 25.3 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 18-0 when holding opponents to 41.4 percent or worse from the field, and 2-7 when opponents shoot better than that. The Tigers are 11-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 5-11 whenever opponents exceed 65 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Yale has an assist on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) over its past three outings while Princeton has assists on 27 of 65 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale is ranked 26th in the country by scoring 80.5 points per game this year. Princeton has only averaged 69.3 points per game, which ranks 237th.

