EUGENE, Ore. — Payton Pritchard had 20 points and a career-high 10 rebounds to help Oregon outlast California 73-62 on Wednesday night.

Louis King added 12 points and Paul White and Kenny Wooten each had 11 for the Ducks (14-9, 5-5 Pac-12). Freshman Will Richardson had a season-high nine assists.

Justice Sueing scored 17 points to lead the Golden Bears (5-17, 0-10), who lost their 11th consecutive game. Paris Austin and Connor Vanover each had 12 points, and Matt Bradley added 10.

Pritchard’s 3-pointer gave Oregon its biggest lead at 60-44 with 5:52 left. The junior went 5 of 9 behind the arc and 7 of 14 overall.

The Ducks had a 33-23 rebounding edge and overcame 15 turnovers. They also shot a season-low five free throws and made four.

Pritchard had 11 points in the second half as Oregon shot 17 of 26 (65.4 percent) after the break. The Ducks finished 29 of 53 (54.7 percent), and California was 20 of 51 (39.2 percent).



Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, right, shoots a 3-pointerover California’s Paris Austin, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Chris Pietsch/Associated Press)

Oregon went ahead to stay in the first half with a 3-point barrage during an 11-0 run that grew to 17-2 for a 13-point lead. Pritchard had three 3s as the Ducks led 32-21 at the half despite 11 turnovers that led to 12 points for the Golden Bears.

BIG PICTURE

California lost its 18th conference game in a row, including one at last year’s Pac-12 Tournament, and has dropped 13 straight conference road games. Oregon State was the last team to go winless (0-18) in conference play 11 years ago when it was the Pac-10.

Oregon got the first half of a home sweep it desperately needs with five of its last seven Pac-12 games are on the road, starting Feb. 16 at Oregon State, which has already beaten the Ducks on their own floor.

UP NEXT

California: At Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon: Host Stanford on Sunday night.

