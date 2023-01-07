Prosper leads Marquette against Georgetown after 29-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgetown Hoyas (5-11, 0-5 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (12-4, 4-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -18.5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 29 points in Marquette’s 96-85 win over the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Golden Eagles are 8-1 in home games. Marquette averages 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Hoyas have gone 0-5 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Eagles and Hoyas square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Prosper is averaging 15.0 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Jay Heath is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 13.4 points. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 15.5 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

