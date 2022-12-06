Prosper scores 25, Marquette beats North Carolina Central

MILWAUKEE — Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 25 points as Marquette beat North Carolina Central 90-78 on Tuesday night.
Justin Wright led the way for the Eagles (5-5) with 18 points and two steals. Brendan Medley-Bacon added 16 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina Central. Kris Monroe also recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.
Marquette led North Carolina Central 52-29 at the half, with Prosper (14 points) their high scorer before the break.
