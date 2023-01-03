Prosper scores 29 as Marquette knocks off St. John's 96-85

NEW YORK — Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 25 of his 29 points the second half and Marquette beat St. John’s 96-85 on Tuesday night.

Prosper added seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (12-4). Kam Jones scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Tyler Kolek recorded 14 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.