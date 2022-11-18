Prosper scores 31, Marquette beats LIU 95-58

Prosper shot 11 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Kam Jones scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three steals. David Joplin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.