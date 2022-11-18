Prosper scores 31, Marquette beats LIU 95-58

MILWAUKEE — Olivier-Maxence Prosper’s 31 points led Marquette over LIU 95-58 on Thursday.
The Sharks (1-2) were led in scoring by Marko Maletic, who finished with 22 points. Jacob Johnson added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for LIU. R.J. Greene also recorded nine points, four assists and two steals.
Marquette entered halftime up 47-24. Prosper paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Marquette outscored LIU by 14 points in the second half, and Prosper scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.