The Spiders are 10-8 in A-10 play. Richmond averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Watson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

Tyler Burton is averaging 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

