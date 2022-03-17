The Friars are 14-3 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 13.2 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 4.2.

The Jackrabbits’ record in Summit play is 18-0. South Dakota State is second in college basketball scoring 86.7 points per game while shooting 52.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Watson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Friars. Bynum is averaging 10.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Providence.

Doug Wilson is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

