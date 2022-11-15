Providence defeats Stonehill 100-76

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ed Croswell had 16 points in Providence’s 100-76 victory over Stonehill on Tuesday night.
Shamir Johnson finished with 15 points for the Skyhawks (1-3). Max Zegarowski added 14 points and Thatcher Stone had 12 points.
Providence entered halftime up 47-36. Hopkins paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Providence outscored Stonehill in the second half by 13 points, with Croswell scoring a team-high 12 points after halftime.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.