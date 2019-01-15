PROVIDENCE, R.I. — David Duke scored 18 points and Providence cashed in on a season-high 22 Seton Hall turnovers for its first Big East Conference win, 72-63 on Tuesday night to end a three-game skid.

Alpha Diallo added 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made five assists for Providence (10-7, 1-3), which scored 23 points off of turnovers. Mak Ashton-Langford also dished five assists.

Duke bookended a 10-0 run with 3s for a 47-38 Providence lead, but Seton Hall replied with an 11-2 run and tied it at 49 on Quincy McKnight’s free throw with 9:05 to play. The Friars led 66-57 with 54 seconds left and the Pirates got no closer than seven from there.

Providence led 37-35 at halftime after scoring 10 points on 10 Pirates’ turnovers.

McKnight scored 16 points, Myles Powell had 12, Michael Nzei 10 for Seton Hall (12-6, 3-3).

