Providence Friars play the Seton Hall Pirates, seek 4th straight win

Providence Friars (8-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-4) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Friars take on Seton Hall. The Pirates have gone 4-1 in home games. Seton Hall averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Friars have gone 1-1 away from home. Providence is fourth in the Big East scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Bryce Hopkins is averaging 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Friars. Ed Croswell is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

