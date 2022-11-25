Providence hosts Columbia following Thompson's 22-point showing

Columbia Lions (2-5) at Providence Friars (4-2)
The Lions are 0-4 on the road. Columbia averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 2- when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Providence.
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Lions. Zinou Bedri is averaging 10.1 points for Columbia.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.