Providence hosts Drumgoole and Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-7) at Providence Friars (7-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -19.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Providence Friars after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 20 points in Albany (NY)'s 87-73 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Friars have gone 6-0 at home. Providence is fifth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Bryce Hopkins leads the Friars with 8.8 boards.

The Great Danes are 1-5 on the road. Albany (NY) averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 9.3 points. Hopkins is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.3 points for Providence.

Drumgoole is shooting 38.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 10.6 points for Albany (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

