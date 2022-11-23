Providence hosts Merrimack following Reid's 22-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (1-4) at Providence Friars (3-2)
The Warriors are 0-2 on the road. Merrimack has a 1-3 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 10.4 points for Providence.
Jordan Minor is averaging 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Warriors. Reid is averaging 12.6 points for Merrimack.
