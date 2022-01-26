Napolillo has worked in several areas of athletics during his time at Providence. That includes playing a role in coaching searches that resulted in the hiring of men’s ice hockey coach Nate Leaman, men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley, women’s soccer coach Sam Lopes and women’s ice hockey coach Matt Kelly.
Napolillo also has overseen the athletic department’s marketing, ticketing and development office for the last decade. During that time, sales doubled to reach over $5.3 million in revenue in ticket sales revenue.
Before joining Providence’s athletic department, he served as director of merchandising and corporate sales for the Pawtucket Red Sox.
