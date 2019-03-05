Providence (16-13, 6-10) vs. Creighton (16-13, 7-9)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton goes for the season sweep over Providence after winning the previous matchup in Providence. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 31, when the Bluejays outshot Providence 44.6 percent to 40.7 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to a 79-68 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander has averaged 16.3 points and four rebounds while Martin Krampelj has put up 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Friars, Alpha Diallo has averaged 16.4 points and eight rebounds while Nate Watson has put up 12 points and 5.3 rebounds.

ACCURATE ALPHA: Diallo has connected on 34.6 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Bluejays are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 11-13 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Friars are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or worse, and 8-13 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bluejays have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Friars. Creighton has an assist on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Providence has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton as a collective unit has made 10.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

