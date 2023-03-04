Davis scores 24 as Seton Hall beats No. 20 Providence 82-58

Seton Hall: Point guard Kadary Richmond (back injury) and forward Tray Jackson (right ankle sprain) were sidelined by injuries. Playing without Richmond and Jackson, the Pirates were surprisingly efficient, especially for a team that has struggled to score at times this season.

Providence: For the second straight home game, the Friars fell behind as many as 20-plus points. Against No. 19, Xavier, PC trailed by as many as 22 points in the first half. Seton Hall’s lead reached 19 points in the first half before expanding it to 24 points during the opening minutes of the second half. UP NEXT Seton Hall: Plays Wednesday against DePaul in the Big East Tournament. The Pirates and Blue Demons entered the weekend locked in as the 7th and 10th seeds, respectively. Providence: Plays Thursday in the Big East Tournament’s quarterfinal round against an opponent that will be determined after Wednesday’s games. ___