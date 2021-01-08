CREATING OFFENSE: David Duke has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Providence field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 18 assists in those games.
PERFECT WHEN: Xavier is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Musketeers are 1-2 when scoring any fewer than that.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Friars. Xavier has an assist on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) over its past three contests while Providence has assists on 45 of 83 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Providence has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Friars have averaged 20.5 free throws per game.
___
___
