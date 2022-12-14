Pruitt's steal, jumper help Lipscomb beat Tennessee Tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ahsan Asadullah scored 21 points, Will Pruitt hit the go-ahead jumper with 12.1 seconds to play and Lipscomb defeated Tennessee Tech 64-63 on Wednesday night.

Asadullah had 15 rebounds for the Bisons (7-4). Derrin Boyd scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Pruitt recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.