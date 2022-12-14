Pruitt's steal, jumper help Lipscomb beat Tennessee Tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ahsan Asadullah scored 21 points, Will Pruitt hit the go-ahead jumper with 12.1 seconds to play and Lipscomb defeated Tennessee Tech 64-63 on Wednesday night.
Pruitt — whose turnover moments earlier had given Tennessee Tech the ball — stole a pass, ran into the lane and hit the winning jumper.
The Golden Eagles (3-8) were led in scoring by Jaylen Sebree, who finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. Tennessee Tech also got 13 points from Jayvis Harvey. Erik Oliver also had seven points.
