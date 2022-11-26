Pueyo, Nnaji lift No. 15 Arizona women past San Diego 86-60

SAN DIEGO — Helena Pueyo scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and No. 15 Arizona rolled to an 86-60 win over San Diego on Saturday night to win the USD Thanksgiving Classic.

The senior from Spain hit all three of her 3-pointers and was 9 of 12 overall for the Wildcats ( 6-0). Freshman Maya Nnaji made all seven of her shots to score a season-best 17 points off the bench. Jade Loville added 15 points and Kailyn Gilbert 10.