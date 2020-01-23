Abbie Wolf had 14 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern. Abi Scheid, who was awarded the Big Ten player of the week on Monday, had five points, six rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes.

Pulliam and Burton each had 11 points in the first half to help Northwestern take a 33-23 lead at the break.

Moira Joiner scored 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for Michigan State (11-8, 4-4), which shot just 35%.

____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25