Abi Scheid hit three 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds to go with 13 points and Sydney Wood had 12 points and seven rebounds for Northwestern.
Wisconsin opened the fourth quarter with a basket to cut Northwestern’s lead to 58-53 but in the next three minutes the Wildcats scored 16 straight points to break the game open. Pulliam started it with a jumper and later added a 3-pointer. Wood had three baskets inside, Scheid drilled a 3 and Burton’s two free throws at the 6:10 mark made it 74-53. The Badgers missed four shots and had three turnovers in their near four-minute drought.
Abby Laszewski led the Badgers (11-17, 3-14), who have lost six straight, with 14 points and Imani Lewis added 12 with 11 rebounds for her seven career double-double.
