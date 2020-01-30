EVANSTON, Ill. — Lindsey Pulliam scored a season-high 32 points on Thursday night, and No. 23 Northwestern led throughout the fourth quarter in an 81-73 win over Michigan.

Pulliam, a junior, was one short of the career high she set in her freshman year for the Wildcats (18-3, 8-2 Big Ten). Northwestern pulled away to their largest lead with an 11-2 run capped at 75-63 on Pulliam’s pair of free throws with 1:48 left in the game.