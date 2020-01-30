The Wolverines (13-7, 4-5) led 47-46 on Amy Dilk’s layup with 2:36 left in the third quarter. the Wildcats then took the lead for good with a 9-0 run and closed the period with a 55-49 lead.
Abi Scheid added 13 points and Abbie Wolf scored 12 for Northwestern.
Naz Hillmon had 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Michigan. Dilk added 15 points.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.