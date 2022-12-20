Pullin and UC Riverside host San Diego

San Diego Toreros (6-6) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-4)
The Toreros are 0-1 on the road. San Diego is the top team in the WCC scoring 16.9 fast break points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Cameron is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for UC Riverside.
Jase Townsend is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 15.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.