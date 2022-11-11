Pullin's shot lifts UC Riverside over Loyola Marymount 81-79

Pullin added six assists for the Highlanders (1-1). Flynn Cameron scored 11 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds and three steals. Kyle Owens shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.