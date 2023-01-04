Pullin leads UC Riverside against CSU Fullerton after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-7, 1-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-5, 2-0 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the CSU Fullerton Titans after Zyon Pullin scored 22 points in UC Riverside's 73-72 win against the Long Beach State Beach. The Highlanders are 3-1 in home games. UC Riverside ranks fifth in the Big West with 13.1 assists per game led by Pullin averaging 4.1.

The Titans are 1-1 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton has a 4-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Highlanders and Titans match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is scoring 19.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 15.4 points for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

