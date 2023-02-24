Pullin, Olbrich lift UC Riverside over Hawaii 54-52

HONOLULU — Zyon Pullin scored 24 points, Lachlan Olbrich added a double-double and UC Riverside turned back Hawaii 54-52 on Thursday night.
Bernardo da Silva totaled 15 points and six rebounds to pace the Rainbow Warriors (20-9, 11-6). Kamaka Hepa added 14 points and eight boards, while Noel Coleman scored 10.
UC Riverside trailed 25-14 at halftime.
