Colby Rogers, the Mustangs’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11.0 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).
The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs this season. UC Riverside defeated Cal Poly 86-51 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.