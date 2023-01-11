Pullin, UC Riverside Highlanders to visit Pope, UCSD Tritons

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Riverside Highlanders (10-6, 3-1 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-9, 1-2 Big West) San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -3.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Pope and the UCSD Tritons host Zyon Pullin and the UC Riverside Highlanders in Big West play Wednesday.

The Tritons have gone 3-3 in home games. UCSD has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 3-1 in conference matchups. UC Riverside is seventh in the Big West with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Lachlan Olbrich averaging 2.4.

The Tritons and Highlanders square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 34.9% over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Advertisement

Pullin is averaging 19.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article