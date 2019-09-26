Columnist

Over the past two years, as corruption in men’s college basketball received federal scrutiny, it became painfully clear the NCAA lacked two common governing powers: fear and respect. To have ideal authority, the latter is vital; the former is necessary on occasion. But possessing neither? It made the NCAA, the supposed protector of amateurism, seem like a sheriff trying to keep order with a water gun and paper handcuffs.

The FBI investigation and ensuing trials didn’t shock as much as they confirmed a black market that had been under a veil for too long. The stunning part was the audacity with which bagmen, agents, agent runners, shoe company executives, coaches, parents and guardians allegedly operated, and none of them seemed too concerned about the wrath of the NCAA. Why? Because they saw the NCAA as the biggest hustler of them all, profiting unfairly off rules it refused to adjust and creating a rigid, difficult-to-enforce system that birthed these shady, underground business dealings.

“You can’t defraud a school,” Christian Dawkins scoffed during his trial. Dawkins, a former aspiring agent, was convicted in May of bribing assistant coaches to steer their players to his sports management company. “I don’t even know how that’s possible by players getting money. The school’s getting money. It’s ridiculous.”

In various forms, you kept hearing about the impotence of the NCAA during this federal probe. Now, months removed from the peak of the scandal, the NCAA has had time to investigate, reflect and take action. In June, it sent word that six schools would receive a notice of allegations for Level I violations. This week, Kansas, one of the sport’s most pedigreed programs, was notified of three Level I violations, a lack of institutional control and a head coach responsibility charge against Hall of Famer Bill Self.

It has been a busy week for the NCAA. It also banned Georgia Tech from the NCAA tournament for a year and put it on probation for four years as part of a punishment package for Josh Pastner’s program, which was accused of having two boosters provide impermissible benefits, including an all-expenses-paid strip club visit for a recruit.

So the NCAA strikes back now, stretching its powers as far as they go, hoping to restore order and credibility. Self and Kansas vow to fight the organization, setting the stage for a long legal battle that could define the NCAA’s level of authority moving forward. If the NCAA gets its way, it will make an example of the Jayhawks, which means that other high-profile programs involved in the FBI probe (Arizona, Louisville, Auburn, LSU, Southern California and Oklahoma State among them) should be worried.

There has always been this belief, mostly unsubstantiated, that the NCAA wasn’t willing to go after too many of its greatest programs because, well, follow the money. The so-called blue bloods are good for business. But this time, the level of corruption is too significant. Order must be established — or reestablished — or created from scratch. Fear is necessary, and as long as the NCAA doesn’t overreach and violate its bylaws in trying to maximize its disciplinary power, it should scare a few more teams right, at least for a while.

But what about respect?

It’s far more elusive.

Fear will make more schools fall in line, but respect makes them stay in line. NCAA President Mark Emmert can flex the organization’s muscles a little. But that’s different from creating an environment in which the majority of institutions — and those who deal with the schools — believe in the system, trust its fairness and go out of their way to maintain its integrity. That kind of respect may be too aspirational, but it can be achieved only through reform.

Now isn’t the time for the NCAA just to get tough on its cheaters. It’s an opportunity to be introspective and proactive, to re-create its model, to prove it isn’t burdened by inflexibility and greed. The reform ideas of the Condoleezza Rice-led commission were cool and all, and it’s great the NCAA already has implemented some of those suggestions. But those ideas should be viewed as a rough draft, not a complete effort. The NCAA can and must go deeper. It must loosen its definition of amateurism and figure out a creative way to compensate athletes in a manner that could eliminate some of the con men who are essentially ruining the sport’s integrity one nickel and dime at a time.

I doubt the NCAA will listen, but it should. There is no fixing this system. There’s too much hypocrisy, and there’s no financial equality. In this environment, the NCAA can’t even go after an alleged rules violator without seeming like a misguided leader selfishly attempting to protect its own image.

Programs used to cooperate and beg for forgiveness when the NCAA notified them of allegations. Kansas is punching back, similar to how North Carolina fought the NCAA, successfully, over its academic scandal. In his response to the NCAA, Self didn’t just say he thought the NCAA was wrong. He did it with how-dare-you venom.

“In its haste and attempt to regain control, the enforcement staff has created a false narrative regarding me and our basketball program,” Self said in the written statement. “The narrative is based on innuendo, half-truths, misimpressions and mischaracterizations. In reality, we all know there is only one version of the truth. The truth is based on verifiable facts, and I am confident the facts we will demonstrate in our case will expose the inaccuracies of the enforcement staff’s narrative.”

On one hand, Self is being awfully defiant when evidence has been admitted in federal court linking him, through text messages, to former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola implying that players would be paid for and delivered to his program. But Gassnola, who admitted in federal court in October that he made payments to two Kansas players, also testified Self was not aware of those transactions.

I’m not sure the NCAA, if challenged in court, will be able to punish Kansas and Self for everything in that notice of allegations. There’s no question it has the ammunition to sanction the program significantly, but if it wants to use the Jayhawks’ situation as a long-term deterrent, good luck with that. If it takes an FBI investigation and a trial to take down shoe companies and cheating programs, most will consider that dumb luck and get craftier in their pay-for-play schemes.

Fear is fleeting. The NCAA doesn’t have the resources to police this black market. It can eliminate a sizable portion of it, however, by reforming its policies, shrinking its rule book and not treating legislation such as California’s Fair Pay to Play Act as the “existential threat” that Emmert proclaimed it to be this week.

Respect lasts longer. It must be earned, though. The NCAA can keep seeking to punish programs for doing the wrong thing, but it will never find enough of them to truly level the playing field. It would be much better — and more respectable — if the NCAA tried to do the right thing, too.