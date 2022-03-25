The Peacocks are 14-6 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.5% from deep. Doug Edert leads the Peacocks shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Daryl Banks III is averaging 11.4 points for the Peacocks. Edert is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

