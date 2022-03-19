The Boilermakers’ record in Big Ten games is 14-6. Purdue has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Longhorns’ record in Big 12 play is 10-8. Texas averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Timmy Allen is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

