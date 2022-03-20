The Boilermakers have gone 14-6 against Big Ten teams. Purdue is the top team in the Big Ten shooting 38.9% from deep, led by Eric Hunter Jr. shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Longhorns are 10-8 in Big 12 play. Texas ranks seventh in the Big 12 scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasha Stefanovic is averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Story continues below advertisement

Marcus Carr is averaging 11 points and 3.3 assists for the Longhorns. Allen is averaging 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Texas.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___