The Bulldogs are 11-3 against Ivy League teams. Yale has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasha Stefanovic averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.4 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Azar Swain is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

