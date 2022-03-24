The Peacocks are 14-6 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Story continues below advertisement

Fousseyni Drame is averaging 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Peacocks. Daryl Banks III is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___