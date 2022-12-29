Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Cheeks and Robert Morris

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-7, 1-1 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -2; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Enoch Cheeks scored 23 points in Robert Morris’ 77-66 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Colonials have gone 3-1 in home games. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 13.2 assists per game led by Michael Green III averaging 4.9.

The Mastodons are 1-1 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is sixth in the Horizon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ra Kpedi averaging 3.4.

The Colonials and Mastodons square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahliel Spear is averaging 13.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Colonials.

Jarred Godfrey is shooting 38.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Mastodons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

