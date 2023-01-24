Purdue Fort Wayne hosts IUPUI following Counter's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IUPUI Jaguars (3-18, 0-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-8, 5-5 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI takes on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Jlynn Counter scored 23 points in IUPUI’s 89-77 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans. The Mastodons have gone 7-3 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-10 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI is seventh in the Horizon scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Counter averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Counter is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

