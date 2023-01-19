Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Noel and Wright State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-7, 4-4 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-8, 4-4 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -3.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Brandon Noel scored 23 points in Wright State’s 78-74 overtime victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders are 4-4 in home games. Wright State scores 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Mastodons are 4-4 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon shooting 34.8% from downtown. Redford Dunton leads the Mastodons shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists. Noel is shooting 63.5% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Bobby Planutis is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 11.8 points. Jarred Godfrey is averaging 15.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

